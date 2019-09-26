You don’t want to lose in fantasy this week, do you? You don’t want to be a LOSER, do you?
Well, then don’t get careless with your defense, stupid.
There’s no denying that you live and die on the backs of your studs — the Patrick Mahomes and Dalvin Cooks of the world. But forgetting your defense is facing the Kansas City Chiefs? That’s a recipe for disaster, and we don’t like disasters.
With that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 4:
New England Patriots (at Buffalo Bills)
Is there a chance that Josh Allen has a big game in front of a home crowd? Yes. Is there a chance the 3-0 Bills are extra fired up this weekend and put on a great performance against their arch nemesis? Sure. But we’re talking about a Patriots defense that has yet to allow a touchdown through three games, and a Bills offense that still isn’t very good and is led by Josh Allen, a promising but mistake-prone sophomore quarterback. Start the Pats.
Los Angeles Chargers (at Miami Dolphins)
No need for explanation here. You should start any defense facing the Dolphins, if you can.
Jacksonville Jaguars (at Denver Broncos)
The Jaguars defense isn’t what it once was, and likely will be without “sick” and “injured” cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Still, this unit has recorded 13 sacks and allowed just 20 total points over its last two games. We expect the Jags to make life miserable for Joe Flacco.
Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
If this game were in Minnesota, we might put the Bears outside of our top five. But at home, facing Kirk Cousins and a decidedly meh Vikings offense? Dalvin Cook isn’t enough to scare us away. Roll with the Bears, as you normally would.
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Yes, Jameis Winston had a great game last week and the Buccaneers as a whole have looked good this season, despite their 1-2 record. But the Rams have recorded at least one sack and multiple takeaways in each game this year, and should continue that trend against Winston, who still is among the most error-prone signal-callers in the NFL.
Click for our sneaky Week 4 waiver wire pickups at each position >>
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images