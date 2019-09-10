Weren’t able to secure a series-opening win in your fantasy football league? No worries. The waiver wire is as bountiful as it will be all season, and there are plenty of ways for you to take advantage.
Regardless of which position you need to be bolstered, the waiver wire surely has at least a few above-average options. It’s important to strike now, though, as these players likely won’t be fantasy free agents for very long.
So, who should you consider picking up heading into Week 2? Here are options at each position among players who currently are owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (26 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
A common fantasy football problem is detaching reality while crafting your roster. The Lions aren’t going to be very good this season, and Stafford probably isn’t bound for a Pro Bowl campaign. But with Detroit likely ticketed for a handful of lopsided affairs, Stafford is a prime candidate to pad empty stats. But points count all the same in fantasy, and the veteran signal-caller probably is worth stashing on your roster, especially considering the Lions are shaping up to be a pass-happy team in 2019. Stafford went to the air 45 times in Week 1, completing 27 for 385 yards with three touchdowns in a tie against the Arizona Cardinals.
Other quarterbacks to target: Josh Allen (BUF), Andy Dalton (CIN)
Running Back: Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams (14 percent owned)
Todd Gurley didn’t last very long in most fantasy drafts, but his backup largely slipped through. This is a little surprising, as the unknown status of Gurley’s knee probably should have made Brown one of the top handcuff options. The fifth-year back only received three fewer carries than Gurley in Week 1 and also found the end zone twice. We’d peg Brown as a solid flex option for now, but his stock could be elevated in a hurry if Gurley goes down or the Rams simply want to lighten the workload of their star running back.
Other running backs to pursue: Chris Thompson (WAS), Wayne Gallman Jr. (NYG), Ronald Jones II (TB)
Wide Receiver: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (32 percent owned)
We probably shouldn’t invest too much in the Ravens’ Week 1 demolition of the Dolphins, as Miami might be historically bad this season. That said, NFL fans on Sunday learned “Hollywood” Brown is fast. Like really, really, game-changing-level fast.
The rookie wideout only caught four passes in his professional debut, but they went for 147 yards with two touchdowns. At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Brown probably will struggle early with creating separation against top cornerbacks. But the Oklahoma product can take the top of the defense like few others, and it probably won’t take very long for him to become a favorite target of Lamar Jackson.
Other wide receivers to target: Tyrell Williams (OAK), Courtland Sutton (DEN), John Ross III (CIN)
Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (53 percent owned)
Most reports heading into Week 1 indicated Hockenson likely was going to play second fiddle to veteran tight end Jesse James at least to start the campaign. Well, James only garnered one target this past Sunday, while Hockenson corraled six catches for 131 yards with a touchdown. With a 6-foot-5 frame, Hockenson has the potential to be a matchup nightmare, especially in the red zone. Detroit thought highly enough of the Iowa product to use the No. 8 overall pick this spring on him, and it looks like the grooming period will be far briefer than anyone expected.
Other tight ends to pursue: Vernon Davis (WAS)
