How’s everybody feeling two weeks into the season?
It’s tough to put too much stock in your fantasy football team’s hopes two weeks into the season, as sitting 2-0 or 0-2 really doesn’t mean that much. But we’re about at the point where it is really pivotal to start pushing the right buttons and either hang in the postseason race or start to run away in the standings.
So what are those correct buttons to push in Week 3? Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits:
STARTS
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
What gives Allen added fantasy value is his ability to find the end zone on the ground, so even if he’s not doing it in the air there’s at least a supplemental part of his game. However, he’s done fine enough in the air this year, making him a nice dual threat. He gets to play a really bad Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 3, making his upside even more tantalizing.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin who? Ekeler has done a tremendous job filling in for Melvin Gordon, getting it done both in the passing and rushing games. And for as good as the Chargers’ Week 3 opponent, the Houston Texans’, pass rush is, they are nothing special as a run defense. That sets Ekeler up for yet another big day.
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Part of the concern with Brown this season was that Lamar Jackson was his quarterback. Well, Jackson’s proven to be an absolute stud, even as a passer, and Brown is reaping the benefits. Regardless of what the Chiefs are capable of defensively, you can bet Brown is going to be a big part of Baltimore’s game plan.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Speaking of big weapons in the Ravens offense, Andrews has been without question the best tight end in football to begin the year. He has eight receptions and a touchdown in each of his first two games this season, so don’t expect Jackson to stop feeding him anytime soon.
SITS
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Murray’s had good flashes, but nothing that provides all that much fantasy value. It seems one of these days he’s going to have a breakout performance, but he’s too much of a risk right now.
Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
David Montgomery saw a huge increase in his workload during Week 2, which spells trouble for Cohen as a running back. He still has value in PPR leagues due to his involvement in the passing game, but he’s best left on the bench if you have other options.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton has been a mess this season, and his health remains in question. Moore’s volume hasn’t been bad, but he’s yet to find the end zone and it seems like it’s going to take time before the Panthers offense starts to figure things out, even if they’re playing the Arizona Cardinals without Patrick Peterson this week.
Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks
At this point his five-catch, two-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers should be considered an anomaly. His performance is something to monitor, for sure, but for now it’s best to pass.
