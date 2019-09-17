Try not to freak out if you’re not off to the best start in your fantasy football league. There’s still a lot of football to be played.
A successful trip through the waiver wire can help right the ship. We’re only two weeks into the season, which means a good number of unexpected point-producers and rising stars still are available to be scooped up onto your roster.
With this in mind, here are the best waiver-wire pickups at each position among players who currently are owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (40 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
This might be the last week you’re able to pick up Allen. The Bills QB is off to a strong start in his sophomore campaign, as he’s thrown for over 250 yards with a touchdown in each of his first two contests. He’s also collected a rushing score in both of Buffalo’s victories. Allen faces a favorable matchup in Week 3 against a Cincinnati Bengals team that just got torched by the San Francisco 49ers in their own building. Ralph Wilson Stadium will be buzzing Sunday for the Bills’ 2019 home opener, and you can expect Allen to stuff the stat sheet.
Other quarterbacks to target: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Jacoby Brissett (IND)
Running Back: Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (47 percent owned)
After only logging eight carries in Week 1, Barber swelled that number up to 23 this past weekend. The third-year back produced, racking up 82 yards with a touchdown in the Bucs’ surprising win over the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay found success leaning a bit less on quarterback Jameis Winston, so we could see more ground and pound from Bruce Arians’ club in the coming weeks. Not to mention, the Bucs’ Week 3 opponent, the New York Giants, already have allowed four rushing touchdowns on the season, tied for the highest mark in the league.
Other running backs to pursue: Frank Gore (BUF), Rashaad Penny (SEA), Jamaal Williams (GB)
Wide Receiver: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (15 percent owned)
Carson Wentz’s weapons are dropping like flies. Alshon Jeffery reportedly is going to miss some time with a calf injury, while DeSean Jackson is battling a groin ailment. To make matters worse, the Eagles have two games in the next 10 days.
Enter Agholor, who has vaulted up Philadelphia’s receiver depth chart in wake of recent events. The fifth-year pro rose to the occasion Sunday night, registering eight catches for 107 yards with a touchdown in the Birds’ narrow road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Agholor, a first-round pick in 2015, was marred by a slow start to his career, but he appears to finally be finding his niche in Philadelphia’s offense.
Other wide receivers to target: Demarcus Robinson (KC), Marquise Goodwin (SF), D.J. Chark Jr. (JAX)
Tight End: Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (3 percent owned)
Let’s call a spade a spade: it’s tough to come by consistent points from tight ends in fantasy. As such, Dissly, the Seahawks’ top tight end, probably is one of your better options at this point. He’s coming off a strong showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he grabbed five catches for 50 yards with two touchdowns. The second-year pro, who sustained a season-ending injury in Week 4 last year, now has four TDs in six career games. Who knows, maybe he’ll soon become a favorite target of Russell Wilson.
Other tight ends to pursue: Greg Olsen (CAR)
