Well, Week 4 is upon us.
A few weeks of football is under the proverbial belt, and at this point you should have an idea of where your fantasy teams stands. Are you ravaged by injuries, or have you dodged those bullets? Is that player’s stellar Week 1 proving to be an anomaly? These are the questions you have to answer around this point, and we’re here to help.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 4 starts and sits:
STARTS
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks signal-caller is getting better by the week, scoring twice in the air and twice more on the ground in Week 3. He gets to follow that up with a date against the Arizona Cardinals, which has struggled against the pass.
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
Hopes were high for Johnson entering this season, but so far he’s underachieved. Still, it’s clear Matt Patricia trusts Johnson, as he’s the only running back that sees significant snaps. Slot him in against an uninspired Kansas City Chiefs rush defense.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
His talent always has been elite, and his rapport, and in turn targets, with Jared Goff seems to be growing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fine enough defensing the pass, but the Rams have so many weapons that a big showing from Cooks isn’t unrealistic to expect.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
Engram’s skill never has been questioned, but the quarterback situation has. However, Daniel Jones looked sharp in his first start, which should inspire confidence in Engram this week and beyond.
SITS
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Mayfield and the Browns have been unable to come remotely close to living up to expectations set during the preseason. There are better options until Mayfield starts showing even a shred of consistency.
Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Michel has been a real disappointment this season, and his prospects don’t look much better with James Develin on injured reserve. It might take a bit for the second-year Georgia product to get on track.
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans and Jameis Winston looked pretty darn good during Week 3, so one has to think the duo will continue trying to link up again. Considering Tampa is playing the Rams (in Los Angeles, no less), it could be a quiet day for Godwin.
Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Truthfully, it’s the quarterback situation more than anything that sets McDonald back. Furthermore, he simply hasn’t been productive enough on his own to assume that he’ll be able to overcome Mason Rudolph’s shortcomings.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images