The Fenway Bowl officially has come to life.
Fenway Sports Management, ESPN events and the city of Boston announced Tuesday the creation of the Fenway Bowl, a new college football postseason game that will kick off annually, starting in December 2020. Teams from the ACC and AAC will contest the Fenway Bowl, which will be Boston’s first bowl game and soon might become the biggest college football event in the region.
“We’re proud to announce that Fenway Park will host this prominent new addition to the NCAA bowl lineup that will provide New England sports fans with the opportunity to experience first-hand all the excitement, glory, pageantry and top-flight competition that embodies the college football bowl season,” Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a press release. “Producing dynamic events of this caliber is precisely what our ownership group envisioned when they made the commitment to reestablish the ballpark as a year-round venue that showcases the very best in competitive sports and entertainment. We look forward to working with the American Athletic and Atlantic Coast Conferences, ESPN Events and Mayor Walsh and his team to ensure these games are a memorable experience for the student-athletes, the coaches, and our fans.”
ESPN will televise the Fenway Bowl.
Factors such as regular season record, previous appearances and matchups and geographic proximity to Boston will determine which teams receive invitations to the Fenway Bowl.
