The U.S. men’s national basketball team begins its quest for gold in China against Czech Republic, and Celtics fans will be able to get their first look at four of their players.

Team USA, led by Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and newcomer Kemba Walker, will play its first game of the FIBA World Cup on Sunday morning.

The men will have to try and defeat Czech Republic without big names like Anthony Davis, James Harden and Andre Drummond, to name a few, due to shifting their focus on the upcoming NBA season.

Despite the outcome, Team USA still will play Turkey on Tuesday and Japan on Thursday to round out the first round of the tournament.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Czech Republic online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images