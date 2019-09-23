Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk have been named in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 for 2019.

The Liverpool duo were included in a team that was decided by votes from more than 23,000 professional soccer players.

A total of seven representatives from the European champions appeared on the 55-man shortlist, with Alisson and Van Dijk then being selected as the best players in their respective positions during the 2018-19 season.

The XI was revealed Monday in Milan during the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images