Good ol’ Gritty is celebrating a major milestone Tuesday.

The beloved Philadelphia Flyers mascot turns one year old on Sept. 24, and spent the day celebrating across the city of brotherly love the way only Gritty could. And there were balloons and adventures galore.

Check out some of the highlights:

We stan a birthday king. 👑🎂 pic.twitter.com/At7Ha3V3Ua — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2019

Today is my birthday.

Today I become one with my city.

Today I walk amongst the Gritizens.

Today I walk through Philadelphia, river to river, and summit Dr. Balboa’s steps.

For you, but really for me.

HBD 2 ME pic.twitter.com/3krIlQQFGE — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2019

A modern art masterpiece. And a statue. pic.twitter.com/RxnUuzcoKl — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2019

Here’s to many more!

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images