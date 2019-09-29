Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Avery Bradley has always been a ruthless perimeter defender, and certainly never one to have a reputation of being out of shape.

But the Los Angeles Lakers guard told Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Bresnahan at media day that he dropped 40 pounds over the offseason, which came as a bit of a surprise. Bradley added that his body fat had shot up to 12 percent, far above his usual three or four percent, according to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane.

Bradley signed a two-year, $9.7 million contract with the Lakers this offseason after playing 63 combined games last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old played seven seasons in Boston from 2010 to 2017, averaging 12.1 points over 413 games with the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images