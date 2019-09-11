Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You know you can’t go too long without seeing Dennis Rodman’s name in the spotlight.

This time, Rodman is touring the country while promoting his upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 special “Dennis Rodman: For Better or Worse.” And in a recent interview with the Associated Press ahead of the premiere, Rodman detailed his long-time support for the LGBTQ community.

Because if there’s one thing the 58-year-old takes pride in, it’s his work with gay rights.

“One of the things I was proud of the most back then — I actually brought the gay community to the forefront for sports because of the things I was doing,” Rodman said. “I did a ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover where I went in in a bathing suit and had makeup and stuff like that. And I was so flamboyant when I was doing it and stuff like that and people are like ‘Wow, we like this guy because he’s not afraid to go out the box.'”

Only one NBA player, Jason Collins, has come out as openly gay while playing in the league, but Rodman believes there are many more that haven’t revealed their true selves.

His advice to those players? Don’t be afraid to be yourself.

“I just think that percentage-wise in sports, I think there’s a lot (of gay athletes). There’s probably more bisexual than gay in sports. I’m sorry guys, to expose everybody. I wish all of them would come out. It’s acceptable today. Just come out, man. Have a good time. Enjoy yourself.”

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images