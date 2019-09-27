Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite being the NFL’s oldest active quarterback, Tom Brady has not skipped a beat, leading the New England Patriots to four of the last five Super Bowls.

Brady has been limited in practice on multiple occasions through the first few weeks of the season, as the 42-year-old likely is looking to preserve himself for a deep playoff run down the road. But some seem to feel this is a sign of things to come.

Former NFL cornerback and scout Bucky Brooks joined FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” on Thursday to discuss Brady’s outlook, and made a statement that many have made in the past. To this point, the six-time Super Bowl winner has proved every one of those people wrong.

“This is a guy that has always been a rep hog,” Brooks said. “He didn’t give reps to Jimmy Garoppolo and those other guys while they were there. So now he’s finally relenting and he’s going to let Cody Kessler get some reps? Look, Tom Brady is getting older. It gets tougher waking up in the morning. It gets tougher going to the facility. You’ve got Bill Belichick barking at him. I believe if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady’s play continues to dip at the end of the season, I think this is it.”

Brady has thrown for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions en route to a 3-0 record this season.

