For the first time in his young career, Mike Yastrzemski will play in the ballpark his Hall-of-Fame grandfather called home for 23 seasons.

The San Francisco outfielder and the rest of the Giants begin a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park — a park Yastrzemski became familiar with and watched his grandfather, Carl Yastrzemski, for much of his childhood.

Mike and Carl Yastrzemski were seen walking around Fenway ahead of the game, and Mike spoke with reporters before he took the field for warmups, saying he was “overwhelmed” of memories of being at the 1999 All-Star Game.

“To be here and have made this trip is special,” he said per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

He also made it a point to note he wants to be able to “get lost” in the atmosphere at Fenway.

“I’ve trained my whole life to block out situations and crowd noise, Mike said per the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “… I think tonight I need to take a step back and get lost in maybe one of the moments. Let myself appreciate that and experience it.”

We’re sure his first plate appearance will be a special one.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images