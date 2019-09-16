Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Giants’ 2019 season certainly has gotten off to a rocky start.

Surprise, surprise.

New York has dropped its first two games of the season in double-figure losses to both the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, respectively. Giants quarterback Eli Manning hasn’t had much success, either, with two passing touchdowns, two fumbles and two interceptions through the first two weeks of the season.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur isn’t planning on taking Manning out just yet. But he doesn’t appear to have ruled it out for the future, either.

“Obviously Eli’s been our starter to this point. I’m not ready to get into those conversations about any position,” Shurmur told reporters Monday, per USA Today Sports. “… We’re gonna talk about everything moving forward. I think that’s fair at this point. We’re 0-2, there’s areas we got to get better, so we’re going to address all areas and try to find ways to put a winning performance on the field.”

At least Manning understands where the notion is coming from.

“We’re 0-2 and they’re — you’re looking for answers,” Manning said. “So, I get it. When you draft a guy early and you’re not winning games, things are gonna come up. So, I just gotta keep working and do whatever my job is.”

So, for now, Manning is sticking to the original gameplan.

“The motivation is to win,” Manning said. “There’s nothing more than that. You want to win because you work hard, that’s why you train, that’s why you do everything and prepare and practice, so you can go out there and win football games and build something special. So nothing changes.”

Manning likely will remain at the helm for the Giants’ Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick-off from Raymond James Stadium is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images