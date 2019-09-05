Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four members of the 2019-20 Boston Celtics are getting a chance to mesh before training camp begins on the U.S. men’s national basketball team roster, although it sounds like they aren’t the only ones getting a head start.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are representing the Celtics at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but the entirety of the offseason has involved players working out with one another, according to head coach Brad Stevens. And much of that is thanks to Gordon Hayward.

“In the past we’ve had a lot of guys all over the country,” Stevens said, via MassLive. “This year it seems like more people have made Boston a central location for where they want to be, and I think Gordon had a lot to do with that.”

Hayward noted earlier in the summer that he spent his first healthy offseason in two years in Boston working with the coaching staff at the Auerbach Center, adding that his leg feels “amazing.” Stevens spoke about the example Hayward set this summer, which has led to an increased number of players spending time in Boston.

“(Hayward) sat down with our strength and our coaches and said ‘this is what I want to do this summer. I’m going to stay here,’” Stevens said. “I think when some of your older guys do that, it sets a good standard for everybody.

“Everybody has been great. We’ve had a lot of guys in over the last two weeks. Like, a lot. Young, a couple old, they’re really working. It’s been fun.”

The Celtics reportedly are set to begin training camp on Oct. 1.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images