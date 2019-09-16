Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall will enter training camp competing for the Boston Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot, but while preparations continue, he and Grant Williams are making sure to take in their new surroundings as much as possible.

Williams, a University of Tennessee product, traveled to University of Massachusetts’ Rudd Field on Sunday to watch the Volunteers women’s soccer team take on the Minutemen, and brought Fall with him. The two rookies virtually have been inseparable since early July.

Our guy @Grant2Will checking in at halftime! And he brought the boys with him 😂🍊 Cc: @Celtics @tackofall99 pic.twitter.com/Mu9Cz7aUjc — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) September 15, 2019

No. 21 ranked Tennessee ultimately tied UMass after three second-half goals from the Minutemen.

Williams, Fall and the Celtics are set to begin training camp Oct. 1.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images