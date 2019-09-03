Two of the football world’s most notoriously terse and borderline grouchy figures are coming together for a documentary that looks like must-see TV.
Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, perhaps the greatest of all time at their respective coaching positions, will be the feature of an HBO documentary titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” set to debut Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
Judging by the short trailer released Tuesday by HBO, the film looks like it will be centered simply around Belichick and Saban shooting the breeze about their careers. The two coaching legends worked alongside each other with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s, and they have since ascended to the highest levels of their professions with Belichick winning six Super Bowl titles as New England Patriots head coach while Saban built a dynasty at the University of Alabama that has produced five national championships and counting.
Here’s the official teaser.
The 90-minute show sounds like a rare peek behind the curtain for both coaches, whose paths first crossed nearly 40 years ago.
“Combined with one-on-one interviews and extensive inside access captured over the past three decades, BELICHICK & SABAN: THE ART OF COACHING includes topics never publicly broached before, including their fathers’ respective influences on their careers, their tenures with the Cleveland Browns organization in the 1990s, and how they connect with the newest generation of players,” HBO said in a press release.