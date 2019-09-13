Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What started as a promising season for Heath Hembree has spiraled into a trying one.

Over the first few months of the Boston Red Sox’s 2019 campaign, Hembree was one of the club’s most reliable relievers. But in June, he started running into health issues, and his season since has been marred by injury and poor showings.

Although the Red Sox are outside the playoff picture, the expectation still is that Hembree, like David Price, will return this season. Hembree is working through an elbow issue, having received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection last month. He threw a bullpen session during the Red Sox’s trip to Toronto this week, and a simulated game could be next up for the right-hander.

“We’re going to try to set up a simulated game over the weekend — probably Saturday,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday, via the Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “If he feels good (Thursday) we’ll see that up. If he can clear that hurdle then his return is getting closer and closer.”

Hembree is 1-0 with a 4.06 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 1.

The Red Sox are in Philadelphia this weekend for a quick two-game series with the Phillies that begins Saturday. After that, they’ll return home for a series with the San Francisco Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images