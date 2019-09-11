Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The emails Antonio Brown allegedly sent to Britney Taylor might prove to be key pieces of evidences in her lawsuit against the New England Patriots receiver.

The emails, which appear on Page 6 of the federal court filing for Taylor’s civil lawsuit against Brown, are both extremely graphic and potentially damning. Taylor, one of Brown’s former physical trainers who also attended Central Michigan with the star wideout, is accusing the 31-year-old of sexually assaulting her twice in June 2017 and “forcibly” raping her in May 2018.

Brown, who signed with the Patriots on Monday, denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyer, Darren Heitner.

You can read Brown’s alleged emails in the tweet below. Again, they are extremely graphic and could be disturbing to some.

These are the emails Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his accuser in the rape court. pic.twitter.com/hGHEbiY8F6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2019

Make of those what you will.

Where Brown and the Patriots go from here remains to be seen. The NFL plans to investigate the matter and reportedly is “seriously” considering putting Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list. If that happens, Brown would not be able to practice or travel with the team, though he could attend team meetings and work out at Gillette Stadium. He also would be paid.

