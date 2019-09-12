Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Tom Brady managed to do what he did in Week 1 against one of the better teams in the AFC, what’s in store for the Miami Dolphins?

The 42-year-old quarterback lit it up in the Patriots’ season opener, completing 24 of 36 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns as New England ran over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Brady is in line for an encore performance this Sunday against a Dolphins team that quite frankly looked putrid in its first game of the 2019 season.

NFL Network’s Michael Fabiano isn’t expecting Brady just to match his Week 1 numbers, though. The fantasy analyst believes the Patriots quarterback will exceed the marks and then some.

“Call me crazy, but Tom Brady, six touchdown passes against the Miami Dolphins,” Fabiano said Wednesday on “Fantasy Live.” “Why not? Heck, he had a huge game last week, the Dolphins’ defense looked awful and Brady may actually do this in three quarters.”

Fabiano’s prediction, while bold, is in the realm of possibility. New England historically has struggled in Miami, but this Fins team is shaping up to be historically bad. The Patriots looked like a well-oiled machine in their 2019 debut, and it’s tough to imagine they’ll slow down Sunday afternoon.

Stuffing the stat sheet will be made easy for Brady if Antonio Brown is on the field, but given all that’s transpired of late, it doesn’t really make sense for New England to trot out its new receiver.

