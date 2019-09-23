Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unlike Twitter, Dana Jacobson doesn’t seem outraged by the death stare she got from Bill Belichick on Sunday.

In case you missed it, Belichick shot Jacobson an absolutely brutal death stare after receiving a question about Antonio Brown before his team’s game against the New York Jets. It was one of those “this is kind of funny, but Belichick also is being a total jerk” kind of moments.

Jacobson took to Twitter on Monday to offer her thoughts on the situation.

Take a look:

I did my job yesterday. Coach did his. End of story. You know what I didn’t like? Rambling through the start of my Ty Law interview. Wish I could do that over. 🤨 Social media & sports radio can continue the discussion.. I’m going to go get ready for my wedding Saturday. 👰🏻😃❤️ — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) September 23, 2019

For those unaware, Jacobson is engaged to Sean Grande, the radio play-by-play voice of the Boston Celtics.

The Patriots went on to earn a 30-14 victory at Gillette Stadium. As for Brown, the troubled receiver apparently is headed back to school.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images