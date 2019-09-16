Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The bombshell article published by Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko is a tough read. It paints Antonio Brown as a pretty detestable human being, one who allegedly abuses, betrays and deceives those around him. Couple the new information in Klemko’s report with the recent rape allegations levied against Brown, and it’s hard to root for the New England Patriots receiver. None of this is funny, regardless of how much — if any — of it is true.

However, there was one nugget in Klemko’s story that likely drew a few chuckles, if for no other reason than it describes some rather childish, baffling behavior from Brown.

Check this out:

“Sports Illustrated has identified several people Brown similarly cut out of his life, allegedly before payments for goods and services were made. Many of them say they were subjected to Brown’s unusual behavior. Dr. Victor Prisk, a former gymnast and bodybuilder who runs Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness (POW) in Monroeville, Pa., says he was wary of Brown’s reputation in the athletic performance community for being, in his words, a ‘flighty’ client. Still, in August 2018, he took an initial meeting with Brown, for which he says the receiver was three hours late. Upon arrival, Brown passed gas numerous times in Prisk’s vicinity while Prisk was testing his body fat. A video, shot by a Brown acolyte, made the rounds on the internet. ‘It seemed just childish to me,’ Prisk says now. ‘I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.’ ”

Maybe you’ve seen that video. Maybe you haven’t. Maybe you have no interest in seeing something so stupid.

Regardless, we’ve gone ahead and dug it up for you, if you desire to watch it.

(You can click here to view video evidence of Brown’s ill-timed flatulence.)

Yeah, that’s some weird stuff.

Brown made his Patriots debut Sunday afternoon in the team’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. The star receiver hauled in four catches for 56 yards to go along with one touchdown.

