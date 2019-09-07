Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The circus that was Antonio Brown’s Oakland Raiders tenure now is complete, and so his options are more open than ever.

After a simple dreadful week for Brown and the Raiders that was more or less a microcosm of his time in the Bay Area, Oakland on Saturday cut the star receiver. Oddsmakers and NFL coaches alike think the New England Patriots will go after Brown, who will be eligible to sign elsewhere soon. But at the moment, no destination is imminent or even rumored.

But amid Brown’s state of flux, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a message.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on client Antonio Brown, via text: “Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team. Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2019

