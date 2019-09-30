Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CANTON, Mass. — The new-look Boston Celtics held their annual media day Monday, just one day prior to the start of training camp at the Auerbach Center.

Boston has the luxury of replacing one All-Star point guard with another with Kemba Walker sliding into Kyrie Irving’s starting role. But now that he’s leading the Celtics into the 2019-20 campaign, what does the 29-year-old think he’ll provide in his new threads?

“Some veteran leadership, some enthusiasm and some positive energy,” Walker said. “That’s what I’m here for. I’m just kind of here to be myself. I think I’m pretty easy to get along with, so I think that transition and guys being able to like me and stuff like that will make the transition easier. I’m looking forward to being a part of this organization and giving it 100 percent on each and every possession and play.”

That quote alone should be a breath of fresh air for Celtics fans. Last year was swallowed by long, complex responses from Irving, but that won’t be an issue with Walker. His focus on creating camaraderie right off the bat should pay dividends for the Celtics performance on the floor.

Boston kicks off its preseason slate against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images