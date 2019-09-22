Antonio Brown woke up Sunday morning ready to go to war on Twitter.
The All-Pro wide receiver was released by the New England Patriots on Friday afternoon and took to Twitter on Sunday to air out a host of grievances. After revealing that he was finished in the NFL, Brown went at Patriots owner Robert Kraft before putting FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe on blast for sexual assault allegations he faced while working for CBS.
But why Sharpe?
Well Sharpe, now a co-host of FS1’s “Undisputed,” called out Brown on multiple occasions in a series of tweets, claiming that the former Pittsburgh Steelers star was given far too much credit for carving his path to the Patriots.
He then responded to a NSFW tweet, labeling Sharpe’s criticism of Brown as a personal attack. The former Baltimore Ravens tight end called the 31-year-old a clown after he failed to “act professional.”
(Warning, the original tweet below contains some NSFW language.)
To cap it all off, Sharpe posted the video of Brown finding out he had been released by the Oakland Raiders.
“1.9M ppl watched this video 2 weeks ago, applauding this (clown)ish behavior,” Sharpe wrote. “What do the 1.9M ppl think today?”
Brown responded Sunday morning by calling out Sharpe for his past of sexual assault allegations.
While chaos unfolds on the internet, the Patriots are tasked with taking on the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images