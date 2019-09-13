Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leading up to the beginning of Bruins training camp, there was an notable enough doubt that Zdeno Chara would be ready for Boston’s season opener.

The B’s captain underwent elbow surgery over the summer after a grueling playoff run through the Stanley Cup Final, that saw the big man also suffer a fractured jaw that required surgery during the playoffs.

So, Chara had considerable healing to do over the break, and he wasn’t entirely certain he’d be ready to go Oct. 3 when the Bruins take on the Stars in Dallas. But after getting through a couple of days of on-ice practice, Chara is liking his odds to be on the ice in Dallas.

“It was good. We had a good two sessions. I thought the energy was really good,” Chara told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “Basically I’m a part of all the drills. I don’t think I’ll be playing in the first few (exhibition) games. That’s probably something we have to talk about what’s going to be after. But with the less [preseason) games than in recent years, I think most of the guys that played all the way to the Final won’t see many of those games. But it’s something the coaching staff and management has to decide.

“I believe (I’ll be ready for the regular season),” Chara added. “Right now it feels pretty good. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the next day, and my goal is to keep getting stronger and feeling better.”

That’s certainly a boost of confidence from the captain, as the Bruins blue line already is dealing with its fair share of injuries and absences.

Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo remain away from the team while their contracts are sorted out. Meanwhile John Moore and Kevan Miller are on the mend from their own injuries.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images