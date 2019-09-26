Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are going blue when they take on the Big Blue.

The Patriots will wear their alternate “Color Rush” jerseys three times this season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Patriots will wear their all-blue uniforms in Week 6 against the New York Giants, Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. All three are home games. Their matchup against the Giants is on a Thursday night. The games against the Browns and Chiefs both are on Sundays at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Patriots debuted their alternate jersey in 2016 in a game against the Houston Texans. They wore them in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons and in 2018 against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

This is the first year the Patriots will wear the alternate uniform three times in once season.

Here’s what the alternates (top) look like compared to their traditional home uniforms (bottom):

Because we know people will ask, the Patriots are no longer permitted to wear their throwback “Pat Patriot” uniforms because players are required to wear the same helmets all season. The helmets on that go with those uniforms are white.

The Patriots told UniWatch they will not wear their 1990s royal blue throwbacks this season either.

Sorry to yuck everyone's yum, but the rumor being floated in this tweet is false. Pats team spox just confirmed to me that the team will NOT be wearing the 1990s throwbacks this season. https://t.co/njBxYmNpx8 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 18, 2019

This seems like a missed opportunity since the NFL is making a big deal out of 2019 being the league’s 100th season.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images