The 2019-20 NBA season has yet to begin, but people already are concerned about the Boston Celtics’ new unit.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe appeared on “The Jump” on Thursday to discuss which teams he is most confused about going into the season, and Boston topped his list. Lowe questioned what is different about this year’s Celtics team from last year’s in terms of hype heading into the season.

“Everyone is super optimistic about the Celtics, and I get it, they got a lot of talent,” Lowe said. “But I also feel like we watched this movie last year where they have a super ball-dominant point guard and four wings who really, really need and really, really want the ball.”

Lowe added that the departure of Al Horford is a big loss with no true replacement of a dominant big man, despite Kemba Walker being a “sunnier presence” than Kyrie Irving.

“I think the Horford loss is enormous and are they going to be the clear cut number three in the East like everyone thinks,” Lowe added.

ESPN’s Matt Barnes jumped in to highlight that Marcus Smart will be the veteran leader now, which led Lowe to say the Celtics need to consider starting him more than they already are.

Check out the full clip below:

The Celtics tip off their season on Oct. 23 in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images