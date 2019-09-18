Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora has a busy offseason ahead of him, and he doesn’t seem to want any distractions.

The Boston Red Sox manager likely won’t be leading his team to the postseason this year after completing a historic 2018 that ended with a World Series title.

Cora made his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Wednesday and revealed he was contacted to do some work during this year’s postseason. The skipper does have experience in on-air work, as he served as analyst for ESPN before becoming bench coach of the Houston Astros and manager of the Sox.

But he had no interest in doing so.

“Somebody called me to do the playoffs, I was like, ‘no,'” Cora told hosts Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria.

Cora had good reason, however, saying he wants to be able to spend time with his family during the offseason, including his teenage daughter and young twin boys.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images