Terry Rozier spent the first four years of his young career with the Boston Celtics. But that will change once he steps on to the court on Oct. 23, wearing a Hornets uniform in regular-season action for the very first time.
In fact, coach James Borrego thinks the 25-year-old could play a pivotal role on Charlotte’s roster this upcoming season.
“He’s going to set the tone for us as a leader, as a point guard, as a competitor every single night,” Borrego told the Charlotte Observer.
Rozier averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a Celtic. He spent most of his time in Boston coming off the bench, but it’s unclear what his role will be in Charlotte at the moment.
That said, there’s a lot Borrego likes about Rozier, although he remains somewhat wary.
“He competes on both sides of the ball. He’s a high-level defender. Offensively, I’ve got to get him more comfortable right now in our system. He’s got a lot to prove — the first time he’s out there as a starting point guard.”
The Hornets kick off the season at home on Oct. 23 against the Chicago Bulls.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images