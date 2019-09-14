Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier spent the first four years of his young career with the Boston Celtics. But that will change once he steps on to the court on Oct. 23, wearing a Hornets uniform in regular-season action for the very first time.

In fact, coach James Borrego thinks the 25-year-old could play a pivotal role on Charlotte’s roster this upcoming season.

“He’s going to set the tone for us as a leader, as a point guard, as a competitor every single night,” Borrego told the Charlotte Observer.

Rozier averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a Celtic. He spent most of his time in Boston coming off the bench, but it’s unclear what his role will be in Charlotte at the moment.

That said, there’s a lot Borrego likes about Rozier, although he remains somewhat wary.

“He competes on both sides of the ball. He’s a high-level defender. Offensively, I’ve got to get him more comfortable right now in our system. He’s got a lot to prove — the first time he’s out there as a starting point guard.”

The Hornets kick off the season at home on Oct. 23 against the Chicago Bulls.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images