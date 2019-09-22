FOXBORO, Mass. — NFL officials are not having a great week in the eyes of Tom Brady.
The New England Patriots quarterback voiced his displeasure with the officiating of Thursday night’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Twitter. Three days later, Brady once gain was upset, this time getting caught on a hot mic.
Brady was flagged for intentional grounding after throwing a ball into the line of scrimmage, even though the throw hit a Jets defensive lineman. As the referee made the announcement of the penalty, his mic picked up the Patriots QB screaming: “What?! He batted the ball down!”
Not sure that was a winnable argument for Brady there.
The Patriots took a 30-0 lead over New York soon thereafter, so it’s safe to say Brady moved on from the call.
