Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — NFL officials are not having a great week in the eyes of Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback voiced his displeasure with the officiating of Thursday night’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on Twitter. Three days later, Brady once gain was upset, this time getting caught on a hot mic.

Brady was flagged for intentional grounding after throwing a ball into the line of scrimmage, even though the throw hit a Jets defensive lineman. As the referee made the announcement of the penalty, his mic picked up the Patriots QB screaming: “What?! He batted the ball down!”

As the ref announced intentional grounding, Brady screamed back at him, "What! He batted the ball down!" — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 22, 2019

Not sure that was a winnable argument for Brady there.

The Patriots took a 30-0 lead over New York soon thereafter, so it’s safe to say Brady moved on from the call.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images