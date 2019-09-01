Week 1 of the college football season comes to a close Sunday night with a matchup that should provide plenty of points.
Houston will take on No. 4 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
The Sooners had the country’s highest-scoring offense last season and expect to have another high-flying unit this year with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the way. The Cougars’ defense will have all they can handle in their season opener.
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Houston-Oklahoma game.
When: Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images