Is Brad Marchand simply improving with age?

A statistic the NHL shared about the Boston Bruins left wing Thursday raises the question. If Marchand reaches or eclipses the 100-point mark in 2019-20, he’ll join exclusive company among players who had to wait a decade or more before registering their first two 100-point seasons.

“Brad Marchand was one of six players to reach the 100-point mark in 2018-19 (36-64—100 in 79 GP), doing so in his 10th NHL season. Should Marchand replicate his output in 2019-20, he would join Peter Mahovlich (1974-75 and 1975-76) as just the second player in League history to record their first two 100-point campaigns in their 10th season or later.”

Marchand debuted with the Bruins in 2009-10, but his first 60-point campaign didn’t come until 2015-16. His production increased from there, as he racked up 85 points in 2016-17 and 2017-18, before finally hitting the century mark last season.

The NHL Network ranked Marchand fourth among all wingers last month, and there’s no reason to believe at this point he’ll regress dramatically in the upcoming season.

So we might as well start comparing him to fine wine.

