After dropping Game 1 of the WNBA Finals to the Mystics, the Sun know they have to improve if they want to steal Game 2.

Connecticut came out flat in the first game of the best-of-five series, allowing Washington to gain control early. Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins were thorns in the Sun’s side during Sunday’s contest, racking up 43 points and 15 rebounds between them.

So, how will Connecticut try to shut down these two lethal weapons? Alyssa Thomas has the answer.

“It’s just about making their shots tough,” the power forward said, according to the league.”You know, with Della Donne, she is the (WNBA) MVP for a reason, so she’s gonna score. But I think my job is to make hard and try and wear her out.

“And Atkins, we just got to do a better job with limiting her shots,” she continued. “I mean, I think she shot, what 85 percent from the floor? So, we can’t let that happen.”

🗣 Post-practice talk with @athomas_25, who finished with 20 PTS, 6 REB, and 6 AST on Sunday. Hear what she has to say about Game 1 and the adjustments the @ConnecticutSun will make for Game 2 tomorrow. #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/OqvZs6ydOk — WNBA (@WNBA) September 30, 2019

Game 2 of the WNBA Finals tips off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images