Mookie Betts will stay the course, even though his team has changed tack.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder told reporters on Sunday night the team’s decision to part ways president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski won’t affect his approach to his potential bout with free agency. Betts’ contract will expire after next season, and he hasn’t stated his intentions for, or addressed rumors about, his future over in recent months. That remained the case in the aftermath of Dombrowski’s exit.

“It doesn’t really matter who’s there,” Betts said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “Nothing is going to change. This is proof that this is a business. I love it here, but definitely still a business.”

Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout all signed new contracts this year worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and most expect Betts, the reigning American League MVP, to ink an eye-popping deal of his own in this new market.

When Betts starts talking with the Red Sox about a new deal, his agent, Scott Boras, will be in discussions with someone other than Dombrowski. Nevertheless, the aims of the players camp will be the same as they were prior to the team’s leadership change.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images