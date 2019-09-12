Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots players are still walking a tightrope while talking about their new teammate, receiver Antonio Brown, but the All-Pro wideout has been impressing his defensive teammates in practice.

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit Tuesday. Despite the allegations, Brown participated in practice Wednesday, wearing No. 1, and Thursday, sporting No. 17, with the Patriots.

“AB’s AB,” safety Duron Harmon said Thursday. “We all know what he brings to the table. Excited to have him here.”

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro. At 30 years old, he still was on the top of his game last season, catching 105 passes for 1,297 yards with a league-leading 15 touchdowns in 15 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“You see it,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “He’s a great player. Competitive, smart. He can do it all. I’m happy to have him on our team.”

It seems likely Brown will play Sunday in the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. How long he’ll last before potentially hitting the commissioner’s exempt list is anyone’s guess. Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor, reportedly is meeting with the NFL as they conduct their investigation into the allegations next week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images