The season of Scott Hanson and the quad-box is upon us.

The 100th season of NFL football is here, and that means the return of NFL Network’s RedZone channel.

We’re not going to judge you for watching football the old-fashioned way. If you want to put up your feet Sunday afternoon and watch whatever game you’re stuck with on TV, that’s fine. But you’re also probably selling yourself short when you could be watching whip-around action from across the league on RedZone.

Here’s how to watch NFL Network RedZone this fall.

When: Every Sunday during NFL season, starting at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network RedZone

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images