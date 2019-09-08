Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The champs are here.

The 2019 season — the NFL’s 100th campaign — is underway, and for the sixth time since the turn of the century, the New England Patriots begin the season as defending Super Bowl champions.

Expectations are understandably high for the Patriots, who are not only led by the greatest quarterback-coach combination in NFL history but also have a young, potentially elite defense that looks like an improvement from a year ago.

Also helping the Patriots is the fact they have — on paper — one of the easiest schedules in the league. That doesn’t mean the slate comes without any challenge, starting opening night against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then a run starting in November into December where the Patriots play Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City — six teams who all have legitimate playoff and even Super Bowl aspirations.

Here’s how the entire schedule looks.

Sept. 8 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. Cleveland, 4:25 (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 17 at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NBCS)

Dec. 8 vs. Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 vs Buffalo, TBD

Dec. 29 vs. Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Basically, you’re not going to want to miss a second of the action, and if you’re looking to stream the game, there’s no shortage of options. Here are the ways you can watch the Patriots online.

All-in-one streaming option (including all listed networks): Fubo.TV — try for free

Network streams: CBS | FOX | NBC

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images