The Celtics kick off training camp in less than one week, which means we’ll soon find out who will fill Boston’s 15th and final roster spot.

Tacko Fall seems to be the favorite among fans heading into camp, but how can the Celtics keep the 7-foot-6 center around if he doesn’t make the opening night roster?

Obviously, the best result for Fall would be to flat out make the roster out of training camp. In this scenario, the Celtics likely would see value in having him at the end of their bench. Fall presents a unique skill set, specifically from a defensive standpoint. If Boston’s coaching staff determines that they’d rather give sporadic eight-minute nights to him for that reason, he’ll have his exhibit 10 contract converted into a guaranteed deal and take up that 15th spot.

Javonte Green will be competing with Fall for the final spot but may have a leg up on the big man. Green received $100,000 guaranteed when he signed with the Celtics, meaning he cannot play for the Maine Red Claws if he is waived out of training camp. So say Boston uses that 15th spot on Green, what happens to Fall?

Well, it could go in a few directions.

As a rookie, Fall is eligible to play for the Red Claws, but there’s a catch. If he isn’t given a guaranteed contract or two-way deal (of which Boston has none available), the center would have to clear waivers before heading to Maine. We’d be shocked if another team didn’t take a flier on him, especially considering the buzz he created at Las Vegas Summer League.

Tremont Waters and Max Strus currently hold both of Boston’s two-way deals. Exhibit 10 contracts like Fall’s can be converted into a two-way deal, but Strus or Waters would have to play their way into a fully-guaranteed contract (or get waived) to free up one of those slots for Fall. Waters is the most likely of the two to do so, but we’d be surprised if this occurs.

If Fall somehow made it through waivers, he’d get a $50,000 bonus to join the Red Claws for 60 or more days. While with Maine, Fall would be considered an “affiliate player,” meaning he could sign with any NBA team during that time.

Bottom line: we think Fall will have to really battle to make the opening night roster with the additions of Vincent Poirier and the development of Robert Williams. If he doesn’t crack the 15th spot, Celtics fans should hope Danny Ainge changes around Boston’s two-way players, allowing Fall’s contract to be converted into one of those two slots. Otherwise, the UCF product could end up elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images