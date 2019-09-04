Less than two weeks after retiring from the National Football League, Andrew Luck has been honored with his own holiday.
Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett deemed Sept. 3 “Andrew Luck Day” on Tuesday in honor of Luck’s “selfless philanthropic efforts” and commitment the city.
In addition to six seasons with the Colts, the 29-year-old’s charitable endeavors include various Riley Children’s Health programs and the “Andrew Luck Book Club” among others.
Well deserved, indeed.
