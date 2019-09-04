Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than two weeks after retiring from the National Football League, Andrew Luck has been honored with his own holiday.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett deemed Sept. 3 “Andrew Luck Day” on Tuesday in honor of Luck’s “selfless philanthropic efforts” and commitment the city.

In addition to six seasons with the Colts, the 29-year-old’s charitable endeavors include various Riley Children’s Health programs and the “Andrew Luck Book Club” among others.

Today is officially “Andrew Luck Day” as we celebrate the impact the former quarterback has had on Indianapolis. From his involvement at @RileyChildrens, to the “Change the Play” program, to the “Andrew Luck Book Club” #ThankYouAndrewLuck for your work in our city. pic.twitter.com/xMzJpFyuJv — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) September 3, 2019

Well deserved, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images