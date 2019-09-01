Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been an emotional year for Carlos Carrasco.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher revealed in July he had been diagnosed with leukemia, but was hopeful to return to the mound this season. That became even more of a reality when the club announced it expected to activate Carrasco last week.

Well, that time finally came Sunday when the pitcher made his first appearance since his diagnosis on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.

And boy, did he receive quite the warm welcome.

Not only did Carassco get a standing ovation from the Indians, the Rays also tipped their caps to him as well as the fans in attendance at Tropicana Field.

Take a look at the emotional moment:

Amazing.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images