CANTON, Mass. — Over the last few years, the Boston Celtics have had at least one big man take a major step forward in their perimeter shooting.

During the 2017-18 campaign, it was Al Horford, who became so consistent from deep that he couldn’t be left alone. Last season, it was Aron Baynes. And though Baynes didn’t exactly become Ray Allen, he showed enough shooting ability that teams had to pay attention to him when he was beyond the arc.

So, who will step forward this year? It might be Daniel Theis.

In his second year of NBA action, Theis showed an improved ability from deep, shooting 38.8 percent on 67 attempts. He’s hoping to increase volume in the upcoming campaign while also keeping the accuracy the same.

“I worked a lot this summer on my shot to get deep range,” Theis said Monday at Celtics media day. “So hopefully the percentage stays the same even when I take more shots. Ultimately my goal is to just be consistent from 3-point and just also be able to take attack off the dribble.”

With so many undefined roles in the frontcourt, Theis being a perimeter shooting threat only will earn him more minutes. The promise is there, so now the thing to watch is the consistency with increased volume.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images