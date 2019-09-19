Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you follow Isaiah Thomas on Twitter, you’re probably familiar with #ThatSLOWGrind hashtag he uses.

Well, it seems the Washington Wizards guard will need to continue using it after sustaining a thumb injury that will sideline him six-to-eight weeks. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Thomas “underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb.”

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb and will be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2019

But just how did Thomas sustain his injury? Allow him to elaborate:

Hurt my damn thumb tryna play defense… Never again lol never again! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 19, 2019

At least he can find some humor in it. But we don’t think he’ll be jumping to to play defense any time soon.

The Wizards visit Thomas’ former team, the Boston Celtics, on Nov. 13, putting him at the tail end of his timetable.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images