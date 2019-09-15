Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (2:29 p.m. ET): Isaiah Wynn has been declared out with the foot injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The New England Patriots’ battered offensive line took another hit Sunday in their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn left the game with a foot injury and is questionable to return. The Patriots came into the game without starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder). Marshall Newhouse started at right tackle. Upon Wynn’s exit, Newhouse, who was signed this week, moved to left tackle, and Korey Cunningham, who was acquired via trade two weeks ago, entered the game at right tackle.

The Patriots will play all season without starting center David Andrews (illness). Ted Karras has replaced Andrews at center. Only starting left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Shaq Mason remain in alignment.

