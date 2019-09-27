Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Ramsey’s relationship with the Jacksonville Jaguars seems more and more irreparable by the day.

Ramsey has had an eventful few weeks after requesting a trade following the Jags’ Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. He played in Jacksonville’s next matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but then came the flu, a sore back and now the birth of his second child.

Through all of this, the Florida State product confirmed on the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast that his trade demand still stands.

“I’m not sure if I’ve played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands,” Ramsey said. “For me, respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast but once respect is lost for both parties I think it is time to part ways.”

The Jaguars reportedly are no longer interested in dealing the Pro Bowl corner, but it sounds like the situation may be far past its breaking point. He spoke about his teammates in the past tense, as if his time in Jacksonville was winding to an end.

“If this was the last one it’s been an honor to play alongside (A.J. Bouye and D.J. Hayden),” Ramsey said. “It’s been a good ride. It’s been a fun few years playing alongside those guys.”

According to Ramsey, money is not the driving force behind this move.

“I’m going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come,” Ramsey added. “The money will come, but money isn’t everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money.”

The Jaguars head to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

