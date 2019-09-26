Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Ramsey has had an eventful few weeks in Jacksonville.

The two-time Pro Bowler requested a trade from the Jaguars following their Week 2 loss against the Houston Texans. Ramsey played in Jacksonville’s next game against the Tennessee Titans, but many assumed it’d be his last appearance for the team. That was far from the case, as the Jags then reportedly determined they weren’t interested in shipping off the cornerback.

Ramsey suspiciously came down with the flu, and later avoided practice with a sore back, but it sounds like he now has a valid excuse for his absence.

Ramsey has left the team to fly to Nashville to be with his family during the birth of their daughter, head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday. The statement said Ramsey will “return to the team when he’s ready.”

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone on CB Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/Snja5pJaGY — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 25, 2019

Time will tell if he’s ultimately dealt, but for now, the Jaguars will proceed without the Florida State corner.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images