It sure sounds like Jalen Ramsey’s days with the Jacksonville Jaguars are numbered.

Although Ramsey is expected to play Thursday night when the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, a source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that the star cornerback doesn’t expect to still be with the organization come Week 4.

Ramsey reportedly requested a trade after a sideline blowup with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone during Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, and Anderson tweeted Thursday her understanding is that almost every team has at least placed a call regarding the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

According to Anderson, several teams have made “substantive inquiries” on Ramsey. The list reportedly includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in 2016, is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. As such, the Jaguars reportedly have set a high asking price for the 24-year-old, whose contract runs through next season.

Whichever team lands Ramsey likely will need to pay up to keep him around, too, as the 2017 All-Pro has made it perfectly clear he’s seeking a lucrative contract with free agency coming down the pike.

