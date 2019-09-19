Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamal Adams isn’t going to change for anyone.

The New York Jets safety plays a hard-nosed style of football, which often can send him down a slippery slope in today’s NFL where there’s a heightened regard for the quarterback. Adams learned this the hard way Monday night in the Jets’ loss to the Browns, as he was not only flagged, but fined $21,000 for a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Adams didn’t take on the punishments quietly, though. The third-year pro took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his displeasure with the league’s decisions and also made a vow to keep playing the only way he knows how.

“This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch,” Adams wrote in the tweet. “(Expletive)! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH”

Sounds like the New England Patriots should expect a ticked-off Adams when they welcome the Jets to Gillette Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Adams might be wise to tread lightly, however. Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan claims he was ordered by a referee to “stay off Tom (Brady)” during his team’s Week 2 contest with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images Images