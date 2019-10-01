James Harden’s got a new move.
The Houston Rockets’ scoring machine has been teasing a new kind of step back move that he would be implementing into his bag of tricks (and/or travels) this season and he wasted little time busting it out. Harden unleashed the new “move” during the Rockets preseason opener against the Shanghai Sharks.
The “move” has him take one dribble, side-step and then launch a corner three-pointer off one leg.
His first attempt, well, it stunk.
And Twitter was sure to let Harden know that one could use some work.
On top of it all, it looks like Harden ripped the move off from Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum who drained a buzzer-beater in similar fashion.
Maybe leave this one to Plum?
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images