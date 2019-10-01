Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden’s got a new move.

The Houston Rockets’ scoring machine has been teasing a new kind of step back move that he would be implementing into his bag of tricks (and/or travels) this season and he wasted little time busting it out. Harden unleashed the new “move” during the Rockets preseason opener against the Shanghai Sharks.

The “move” has him take one dribble, side-step and then launch a corner three-pointer off one leg.

His first attempt, well, it stunk.

James Harden debuted his new move in the first game of the preseason… pic.twitter.com/5gjnnP05ZK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2019

And Twitter was sure to let Harden know that one could use some work.

pic.twitter.com/dFv1BlzDcL — Toronto Raptors Are Your NBA CHAMPS (@TheVokality1) October 1, 2019

That’s just a shot for Westbrook to get his rebound percentage up — Justin (@JustinDiaz_) October 1, 2019

Oh god he’s seriously trying this… — Sneakerism (@Sneakerism2) October 1, 2019

On top of it all, it looks like Harden ripped the move off from Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum who drained a buzzer-beater in similar fashion.

👀 Kelsey Plum goes behind the back then hits a one-leg three…in front of James Harden! #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zeFAX8bqLG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 16, 2019

Maybe leave this one to Plum?

