The Las Vegas Aces proved this weekend that they are a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA.

And NBA star James Harden was there to take it all in.

The Houston Rockets point guard watched the Aces battle the Chicago Sky in the second single-elimination round of the postseason Sunday at Mandalay Bay Events Center from the sidelines. And as per usual, some of his reactions to the game were priceless.

When Aces guard Kelsey Plum netted a nifty buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, for instance, Harden had to pick his jaw up off the ground.

Check it out:

Las Vegas went on to win Sunday’s game thanks to a near-buzzer-beater from Dearica Hamby with just 4.8 seconds left in the game.

We love seeing NBA players supporting their WNBA counterparts.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images